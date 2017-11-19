Burkburnett volunteer firefighter gets national scholarship

A Burkburnett volunteer Firefighter/EMT received a national scholarship that will help her pursue a bachelor's degree in fire administration.

The National Volunteer Fire Council and Columbia Southern University rewarded NVFC member, Stephanie Humberd, with the National Volunteer Fire Council Scholarship last month.

Humberd is a mother of three who likes to give back to community and set a good example to future firefighters.

"I was really excited. Kind of like a dream come true," Humberd said. "I can go back to school now and further my education and continue on with my dream of going further in the fire world."

Humberd was one of two selected for this scholarship.

This scholarship will help cover up to $13,200 toward one CSU online degree program.



