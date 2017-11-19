Tickets still available for Operation Santa Claus Dance

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is in need of the communities help this holiday season.

The fire department still has tickets left for their Operation Santa Claus dinner and dance this Saturday.

The event is to raise money for their Operation Santa Claus program that helps provide a Christmas for some Texoma kids.

Jake Abernathy, a firefighter, said this year they are helping between 800 to 1,000 families.

"It's pretty important to get involved. It's all going to the kids that don't have much," Abernathy said. "Come out and have a great time."

The dance is set for November 25th at the Elks Lodge on Seymour Hwy.

Tickets are $100 per couple and that will provide dinner for both.

Another way you can help this program is by dropping off a new toy at any Wichita Falls fire station.

