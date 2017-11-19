Special service for Transgender Day of Remembrance

Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church is holding a special service Monday evening to remember all transgender men and women who have lost their lives.

Monday is the international transgender day of remembrance and Wichita Falls MCC is taking the day to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia.

Laura Nix, a Deacon for Wichita Falls MCC, and her wife Crystal Nix said the number of deaths is increasing throughout the years and last year was the highest.

"A sense of connection, of understanding that transgender are people also. They love and they need love," Laura said

"I would invite them and say please come and learn about the people you are saying you don't like because they're different. It's the difference that makes us unique as human beings in general and I think that's something we can all relate to," Crystal said.

The service will take place tomorrow in the Wichita Falls MCC on Travis St.at 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.

