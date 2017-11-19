U.S. Border Patrol agent dies while on patrol in Big Bend Sector

Update: Senator Ted Cruz's office releases statement on the attack on two Big Bend sector border patrol agents.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez, who was killed this morning in the line of duty. We are also praying for the full recovery of his partner, who was also attacked.

“This is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat that an unsecure border poses to the safety of our communities and those charged with defending them. We are grateful for the courage and sacrifice of our border agents who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe. I remain fully committed to working with the Border Patrol to provide them with all the resources they need to safeguard our nation.”

A U.S. Border Patrol agent is dead and another is recovering following an incident while on patrol.

Our Raycom Station in Midland were told Agent Rogelio Martinez and his Big Bend Sector partner were responding to activity while on patrol near Interstate 10, in the Van Horn Station area.

Agent Martinez’s partner reported that they were both injured and in need of assistance.

Responding agents provided immediate medical care, and transported both agents to a local hospital.

The Big Bend Sector later learned that Martinez died from his injuries.

His partner remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Border Patrol agents from Big Bend Sector and the Culberson County Sheriff’s Department secured the scene. The Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group and agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations are searching the area for potential suspects or witnesses.

The Culberson County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Office of Inspector General, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.

