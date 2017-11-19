Trailer home destroyed in Wichita Falls fire - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Trailer home destroyed in Wichita Falls fire

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls trailer home is described as a total loss Sunday after a fire destroyed it.

The fire started around 7 p.m in the hundred block of Milliron Avenue.

One man was at the home at the time it caught fire, but was uninjured. 

The man said that he had started a fire earlier and put it out and went to sleep when it sparked back up.

Firefighters say it took about 15 minutes to put out.

Damage is estimated at about $20,000.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly