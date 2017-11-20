Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in the city.

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.

The Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect who is wanted for murder.

James Sherman Green, III, 20, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Carr, 20, on August 27 in the Little Caesars parking lot on Seymour Highway.

Green stands five feet eight inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. The vehicle Green was believed to have fled the scene was found on August 28.

However, Green has remained at large. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

