New K9 Deputy hits the streets of Wichita Co.

On Monday, Wichita County Commissioners passed a motion to approve funds raised for a new K9 Deputy named Tip.

She will replace K9 Deputy Kimbo who patrolled Wichita Co. for eight years.

Tip has already begun her new role as a K9 Deputy for the Wichita Cp. Sheriff's Office.

