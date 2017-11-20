New K9 Deputy hits the streets of Wichita Co. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New K9 Deputy hits the streets of Wichita Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

On Monday, Wichita County Commissioners passed a motion to approve funds raised for a new K9 Deputy named Tip.

She will replace K9 Deputy Kimbo who patrolled Wichita Co. for eight years.

Tip has already begun her new role as a K9 Deputy for the Wichita Cp. Sheriff's Office.

