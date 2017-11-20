Man arrested for DWI, drug charges after hitting parked car

A Burkburnett man was arrested early Sunday morning following an incident in the Emergency Room parking lot at United Regional Health Care Systems.

Around 2:23 a.m. officers were called to the scene in reference to a hit and run.

Security officers with United Regional told police they saw a vehicle driving east in the 1700 block of 9th Street and turn right onto Brook Street before driving into the back fence of an employee parking lot.

The security officers said the driver continued to drive erratically in the ER employee parking lot and hit a parked car.

Before the driver could flee the scene the security officers stopped him. While he was being held by security, officials said he was being very combative and was tased.

When WFPD officers arrived they identified the driver as Miguel Angel Tinoco, 37. Police said they could see signs of intoxication from Tinoco's behavior and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Officers said Tinoco refused all field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Michelob Ultra was found in the middle cup holder of the vehicle Tinoco was driving.

A records check showed Tinoco was convicted of a DWI in January of 2013. Tinoco was arrested and taken into custody.

While being booked into the Wichita Co. Jail, police said 14.4 grams of cocaine was found on his person.

Tinoco is sitting in the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Driving While Intoxicated 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and three previous warrants.

As of Monday afternoon, Tinoco was still behind bars.

