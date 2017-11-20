BBB Bureau Brief: Western Union Settlement

Officials with the Better Business Bureau in Wichita Falls joined Ava Van Valen in the studio on Monday afternoon to speak about refunds in the Western Union Settlement.

The BBB said some Texans may eligible to receive refunds from this settlement.

The Texas State Attorney General announced these refunds are being processed to consumers who were deceived into sending payments to scammers using Western Union's wire transfer service.

The Federal Trade Commission entered into an agreement with the Western Union for the amount of $586 million for victims of abuse in January of this year and found the Western Union knew its agents were involved in fraudulent schemes even though it was aware of the problem and received hundreds of thousands of complaints.

The Western Union also knew it had an obligation to detect and report criminal conduct to the authorities but failed to act.

The Western Union failed to discipline problem agents and failed to have anti-fraud policies and procedures.

Below is a list of facts from the settlement that may apply to you:

· Applies to Victims from January 1, 2004, to January 19, 2017

· Submit claim to www.FTC.gov/WU

· Claims could take up to a year to verify

· Filing a claim is free

· Bank account/Credit Card numbers will not be requested by anyone in the claims process

These fraudsters would often pose as family in distress, romantic interest, lotteries, government grants and contest.

If you feel like you have a claim you can submit it to the link above.

