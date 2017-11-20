Suspect arrested for October shooting near 2 schools

Newschannel 6 crews are on the scene of a possible shooting near the corner of Monroe Street and Avenue I.

The man Wichita Falls Police say is responsible for shooting another man near two WFISD schools on an afternoon in October is behind bars.

At 3:24 p.m. on October 5, the WFPD were called out to the 2200 block of Avenue I in reference to a shots-fired call.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man had been shot in the buttocks. The victim was taken to United Regional to be treated.

The homeowner told officers the victim and a man he only knew as 'J.R.' had been arguing and the homeowner went outside to break up the argument and J.R. left.

The homeowner said he went back inside and about an hour later he heard a gunshot. The homeowner said when he went outside he saw J.R. running west on Avenue I and the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital and he said he was in the homeowner's garage when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his buttocks. The victim said he did not know who shot him.

A possible witness was located at the scene and described the shooter as a Hispanic man, six feet tall, with dark balding hair and weighing 240 pounds.

Detectives received information on the scene that 'J.R.' could possible be Jose Ruperto Alaniz, 42.Officers said Alaniz matched the general description of the suspected shooter.

On October 6, the witness was interviewed about the shooting and said they recognized the shooter as a person who frequents the address but did not know him by name.

The witness said the suspect shot the victim as the victim was running away. The witness then said the suspect ran west on Avenue I before turning north up an alley.

Following this interview, the homeowner was shown a photo lineup with Alaniz and 5 Hispanic males of similar appearance.

The homeowner picked Alaniz's photo out of the lineup and told officers Alaniz was the man who was arguing with the victim and who the homeowner saw fleeing the scene following the shooting. An arrest warrant for Alaniz was released on October 12.

Alaniz is a convicted felon. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Alaniz was arrested on Saturday morning. His combined bond is $50,000.

