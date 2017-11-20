UPDATE: Officials release name of helicopter pilot

DPS, Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Electra Police are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Electra. (Source: KAUZ)

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing confirmed to Newschannel 6 the pilot, who died, following a helicopter crash in Electra as Gideon William Carmichael, 25, of Haskell.

Carmichael was the only person in the Robinson R22 Beta helicopter. The aircraft went down around 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Business 287 and Jennings Road.

DPS Troopers said Gideon Carmichael worked for Carmichael Helicopter Service out of Haskell.

On his Facebook page, it says he was the owner of the business that does everything from cattle work, predator control, game surveys and even aerial video and photography. Other media outlets are reporting that Gideon helped Hurricane Harvey victims.

Trooper Buesing said Carmichael was working when the crash happened.

“Kind of regular ranch-type operations,” said Buesing. “A lot of time in these areas where there's some rough terrains pretty normal thing for helicopters to be involved in helping out with some of the livestock.”



Trooper Buesing said Carmichael was herding cattle before his helicopter hit some power lines, causing him to crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said a witness told them once the helicopter hit the ground, a fire sparked.

“There was about a three-acre grass fire burning," said Wichita County Sheriff David Duke. "When we got to the scene, a helicopter was below the power lines."

Oncor was on the scene for most of the night due to the two power lines that were knocked down.

Carmichael's body has been sent to the Dallas/Fort Worth area for an autopsy.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

