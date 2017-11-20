Strong North Winds Behind Front

A cold front will arrive in Texoma later today and while it won't make a major impact today's temperatures, it will bring strong north winds and a chilly Wednesday. Winds will become strong out of the north by midday today. Tomorrow will start cold with lows near the freezing mark. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s. We'll enjoy a nice rebound in temperatures for Thanksgiving when we'll see high near 70. The warmest day of the week will be Friday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist