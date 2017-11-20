Turn right only lane coming to popular intersection

The City of Wichita Falls announced a right turn only lane project on Monday.

The Traffic Engineering Department will be installing a right turn only lane in the westbound right lane at Call Field Road and Lawrence Road.

Work will begin on Tuesday morning and should be completed by Wednesday.

Changes will immediately take effect once the work is complete. For more information or questions you can contact the Traffic Engineering Department at (940) 761-7648.

