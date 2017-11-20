Early voting to begin Wednesday in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls is preparing for its City Councilor At-Large runoff election with early voting beginning on Wednesday.

However, city leaders have concerns about how the process could work.

The city has never had early voting begin Thanksgiving week. City Clerk Tracy Norr said she doesn't know what to expect, but all they can do is educate.

Early voting will begin Wednesday at Home Depot, Sikes Center Mall, and Memorial Auditorium.

But you will not be able to vote on Thanksgiving or Black Friday. It will pick up the following week and conclude on December 5 before the runoff election on December 9.

Norr said she's hoping the holiday season works to their advantage.

"We're worried about getting turnout because of the holidays," she said. "Hopefully because we will be at Home Depot and Sikes Center a lot of people will stop by and cast their ballots while they're shopping."

Norr said she is also concerned about no voting centers being in place for the runoff election. She understands why it's frustrating to some.

"I've done it myself when I was in a city where my polling location was different for every election," Norr said. "I'd go to one place and then drive to the second place and then find out I was still at another place. And I just turned around and would go home."

Texas state law restricts cities from utilizing voting centers. Norr wants to remind people they need to vote at their precinct if they do not participate in early voting.

At Sikes Center Mall and Home Depot, early voting will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except December 5 where it will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At Memorial Auditorium it will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on December 5 where it will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved