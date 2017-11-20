Early voting to begin Wednesday in Wichita Falls

After deliberations and discussions, Wichita Falls has appointed a new Mayor Pro Tem.
The ride-share company says that users shouldn't be affected, but are reaching out to drivers whose license numbers were stolen.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars accused of stealing a vehicle and minutes later shoplifting at a CVS Pharmacy.
WFPD officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested James Sherman Green, III on Tuesday.
