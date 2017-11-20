New K9 hits the streets for Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office

With Wichita County Sheriff's Deputy K9 Kimbo now retired, the county already has his replacement on the streets.

On Monday, Wichita County Commissioners approved funding for the new dog.

It won't cost the taxpayers any money.

The Sheriff's Office pays for their K9's through their forfeiture fund, a fund that consists of money seized from drug deals and impounded cars, along with donations.

Tip the K9 was put through training with the county's handler for nearly three weeks and is now patrolling the streets.

Sheriff David Duke said Kimbo was a great dog that meant business but he is excited about what Tip brings to the office.

"This new dog is a female Belgian Malinois," Sheriff Duke said. "She's a smaller dog but is quick as lightning. She's already been well-trained."

Tip will continue to be trained once a week like all the Sheriff's Office K9's.

Sheriff Duke said she's not as big as Kimbo, but she's very pretty, smart, aggressive, and he believes that's a great combo in a K9.

Sheriff Duke said Kimbo served for eight great years and made the county safer. He added that he still has the drive, but no longer the physical ability.

It will cost $14,000 for Tip and Sheriff Duke said he thanks the community for always being willing to help out for the better good of the community.

