7th-grade student wins Save Texas History Essay contest

Jalynn Bristow is seen holding up her winning essay (Source: WFISD)

A Wichita Falls 7th grade student won the 2017 Save Texas History Essay contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Texas General Land Office, encourages students to answer the question, "What history in your community is worth saving?"

Jalynn Bristow is a 7th-grade student in Ms. Howell's class at McNiel Middle School.

Bristow described the uniqueness and importance of the Kell House Museum to the community of Wichita Falls.

Bristow said, "Local history is not taught in our schools, so if we want to learn about our community, we need to save the places that teach us about it."

She will receive $500 grand prize and a Texas flag that was flown over seven different historic sites in the Lone Star State.

Newschannel 6 would like to congratulate her on this great achievement.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

