WFFD presents pink shirt check to cancer research organizations

The Wichita Falls Fire Department presented two checks on Monday to the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.

The money was raised through the WFFD's annual pink shirt fundraiser.

The check was presented at Fire Station 1 in downtown Wichita Falls.

"We always like to give back and like to help the community any way that we can. That's what we do. We think they both do good work and we just don't like cancer so we want to try to get rid of it any way that we can," Matthew Childs of the WFFD said.

Both organizations are dedicated to fighting forms of cancer.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

