HS basketball scores and highlights, Nov. 20 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball scores and highlights, Nov. 20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Burkburnett Thanksgiving Shootout

Quanah           45
Big Spring JV  28

#9 Midlothian Heritage  77
Burkburnett                   72

Non-District

Rider                        60
Colleyville Heritage  39 

Stephenville  42
Graham         63
GRA: Case Birch 23 pts

Olney      33
Holliday  67
HOL: Noah Parker 17 pts, Noah Brown 10, Matthew Griffin 10 - Highlights

Petrolia         74
Notre Dame  21 - Highlights

Christ Academy  20
Benjamin            63
BEN: Caleb Barrientez

Girls

Non-District

Graham    40
Paradise  52

Iowa Park  58
City View   40
IP: Lyndsi Chitwood 13 pts, 10 reb - Highlights

Nocona  44
Era         50
NOC: Avery Kleinhans 21 pts

Petrolia              40
#9 Notre Dame  34
PET: Raeley Mataska 12 pts, Lindy Alexander 10
ND: Reagan Macha 13 pts, Kamryn Macha/Ellen Parkey 10 each - Highlights

Christ Academy  25
Benjamin            51
CA: Danielle Okeke 12 pts
BEN: Myca Flowers/Temi Flowers/Brooke Jones 14 pts each

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Rabb earns Harlon Hill Award nomination

    Rabb earns Harlon Hill Award nomination

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:39 AM EST2017-11-21 05:39:35 GMT
    MSU junior quarterback Layton Rabb was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, the "Division II Heisman" / Source: KAUZMSU junior quarterback Layton Rabb was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, the "Division II Heisman" / Source: KAUZ

    Midwestern State's Layton Rabb was named as one of the final 34 candidates in the running for the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year as released Monday afternoon by the National Harlon Hill Award Committee

    Midwestern State's Layton Rabb was named as one of the final 34 candidates in the running for the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year as released Monday afternoon by the National Harlon Hill Award Committee

  • HS basketball scores and highlights, Nov. 20

    HS basketball scores and highlights, Nov. 20

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-11-21 05:37:48 GMT
    Source: KAUZSource: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from a busy Monday of high school basketball around Texoma!

    Scores and highlights from a busy Monday of high school basketball around Texoma!

  • HS football Area Round playoff pairings

    HS football Area Round playoff pairings

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:10 AM EST2017-11-21 05:10:39 GMT
    (Source:RNN)(Source:RNN)

    Schedules for the nine remaining Texoma football teams in the Area Round of the Texas HS playoffs the week of Thanksgiving!

    Schedules for the nine remaining Texoma football teams in the Area Round of the Texas HS playoffs the week of Thanksgiving!

    •   
Powered by Frankly