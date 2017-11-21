HS football Area Round playoff pairings

Area Round

Reg. I-4A Div. I

Hirschi (9-2) vs #9 Lubbock Estacado (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at ACU's Wildcat Stadium

Reg. I-4A Div. II

#4 Graham (11-0) vs Monahans (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday in Sweetwater

Iowa Park (7-4) vs #7 Seminole (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at ACU's Wildcat Stadium

Vernon (5-6) vs Sweetwater (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge

Reg. II-3A Div. II

#8 Holliday (10-1) vs Edgewood (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth

Reg. II-2A Div. I

Windthorst (6-5) vs #1 Mart (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field in Bedford

Reg. II-2A Div. II

Munday (8-3) vs Wink (7-4), 2 p.m. Friday in Roscoe

Reg. I-1A Div. I

#8 Knox City (9-2) vs #4 McLean (10-1), 6 p.m. Saturday in Chillicothe

Reg. III-1A Div. II

#6 Crowell (7-3) at #5 Strawn (11-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved