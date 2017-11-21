HS football Area Round playoff pairings

Midwestern State's Layton Rabb was named as one of the final 34 candidates in the running for the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year as released Monday afternoon by the National Harlon Hill Award Committee
Midwestern State's Layton Rabb was named as one of the final 34 candidates in the running for the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year as released Monday afternoon by the National Harlon Hill Award Committee
Scores and highlights from a busy Monday of high school basketball around Texoma!
Scores and highlights from a busy Monday of high school basketball around Texoma!
Schedules for the nine remaining Texoma football teams in the Area Round of the Texas HS playoffs the week of Thanksgiving!
Schedules for the nine remaining Texoma football teams in the Area Round of the Texas HS playoffs the week of Thanksgiving!
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.
University administrators are worried they may not get as much money as they would like, thanks to a little-explored provision in the house tax bill.