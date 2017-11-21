Wichita Falls murder suspect caught in New Orleans

Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in the city.

Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in the city.

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.

Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed a man wanted for a late August murder has been caught by authorities in New Orleans, LA.

WFPD officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested James Sherman Green, III on Tuesday.

Green was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Carr, 20, on August 27 in the Little Caesars parking lot on Seymour Highway.

The vehicle Green was believed to have fled the scene was found on August 28.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

