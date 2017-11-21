Wichita Falls murder suspect caught in New Orleans - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls murder suspect caught in New Orleans

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
James Sherman Green III (Source: WCSO) James Sherman Green III (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed a man wanted for a late August murder has been caught by authorities in New Orleans, LA. 

WFPD officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested James Sherman Green, III on Tuesday. 

Green was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Carr, 20, on August 27 in the Little Caesars parking lot on Seymour Highway.

The vehicle Green was believed to have fled the scene was found on August 28. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 
 

