Jesse Brown to serve as new Mayor Pro Tem

After deliberations and discussions, Wichita Falls has appointed a new Mayor Pro Tem.

District Four Councilor Jesse Brown will take over the duties from former Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hooker.

The Mayor Pro Tem is in charge of all mayoral duties if something happens to the sitting mayor, or they are out of town.

Councilor Brown will hold the position for a year before council makes a new appointment.

Councilor Hooker will continue to serve on the council for District Three.

