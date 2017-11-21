Woman accused of stealing vehicle, shoplifting in 7 minutes - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman accused of stealing vehicle, shoplifting in 7 minutes

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Sarah Case (Source: KAUZ) Sarah Case (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars accused of stealing a vehicle and minutes later shoplifting at a CVS Pharmacy.

On Thursday, November 16, WFPD officers were called out to the CVS in the 3200 block of Seymour Highway for a shoplifting call around 5:06 p.m. 

When officers arrived on the scene, employees said Sarah Case, 26, had stolen more than $100 worth of merchandise.

Case had keys to a 2011 Ford F-150 on her person when she was taken into custody. The pickup truck was in the CVS parking lot. 

Case asked officers to put the keys, phone, and wallet in the center console of the pickup and lock the vehicle so the owner could come get it later. 

Officers found out the vehicle has been reported stolen by the owner around 4:59 p.m. that same day and Case was listed as the possible suspect. 

The owner said he did not loan Case the vehicle nor give Case permission to drive the truck at that time or in the past. 

The owner told officers the keys to the truck were on his front porch and Case must have taken them from there. The truck is valued at $22,000.

Case has been charged with Theft $2,500 < $30,000 Stolen Vehicle and Theft $100 < $750.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 


 

