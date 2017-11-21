Councilors accept grant for Lake Wichita improvements

Wichita Falls continues to take steps towards revitalizing Lake Wichita, but not without some risk.

On Tuesday, councilors passed a resolution to accept a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for $500,000 to go towards expanding the boat ramp to four lanes, adding a boat dock, seawalls, restrooms, and sidewalk.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $666,240 and the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee will pay the rest.

Deputy City Manager Jim Dockery said he's confident they will raise the funds but the city will have to pay if they can't.

"That's a little bit of a leap of faith by the city," Dockery said. "City council is putting their faith in the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee to raise those funds."

Dockery and Mayor Stephen Santellana said the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee has told the city twice they will have no problems raising the money needed.

Dockery said the city would consider having the 4B board fund the project or use money in their reserve if they have to fund it.

Another option is to turn the grant down, but Dockery said that would be the last resort so the city wouldn't hurt its chances of getting grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in the future.

