Wednesday, Coolest of the Week

In the wake of yesterday's cold front, we're waking up to the coldest morning of the week. Likewise, this afternoon will be the coolest of the week with highs in the 50s. Thank goodness today will not be windy. We're expecting a considerable warm up for Thanksgiving when highs will be near 70. Friday looks to be the warmest of the week with highs near 80. The weekend is forecast to be mild with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Some of the long range forecast models are hinting at a more considerable cold snap by the middle of next week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist