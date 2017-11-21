Wichita Falls to consider constructing new wastewater collections office

A new Wastewater Collections Office and Equipment Storage Facility in Wichita Falls are in the works.

On Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution to spend $114,000 on the design phase of the project.

The total cost is expected to be around $1 million.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the building is falling apart and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

