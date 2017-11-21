Full-service hotel project delayed once again

A project for a new full-service hotel and conference center in Wichita Falls near the MPEC is, once again, delayed.

On Tuesday, city council tabled an ordinance to move forward with the project due to Gatehouse Capital not having secured a loan.

Mayor Stephen Santellana said he didn't expect it to take as long as it has, but believes it's important to make sure everything is done right.

"I don't like the length of the process," Mayor Santellana said. "But from all the verbiage that comes back and all the rhetoric they tell us, it looks like this thing is still going to go through. They just want to make sure they walk through this process slowly."

Mayor Santellana said there are still numerous banks interested in the loan and there are no concerns, right now, about the project.

Councilors will now consider taking action on the action on the items January 16.

