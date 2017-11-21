Full-service hotel project delayed once again - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Full-service hotel project delayed once again

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Delta Hotel Delta Hotel
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A project for a new full-service hotel and conference center in Wichita Falls near the MPEC is, once again, delayed.

On Tuesday, city council tabled an ordinance to move forward with the project due to Gatehouse Capital not having secured a loan.

Mayor Stephen Santellana said he didn't expect it to take as long as it has, but believes it's important to make sure everything is done right.

"I don't like the length of the process," Mayor Santellana said. "But from all the verbiage that comes back and all the rhetoric they tell us, it looks like this thing is still going to go through. They just want to make sure they walk through this process slowly."

Mayor Santellana said there are still numerous banks interested in the loan and there are no concerns, right now, about the project.

Councilors will now consider taking action on the action on the items January 16.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-11-22 18:30:53 GMT
    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feastGraham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

  • Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-11-22 18:17:55 GMT

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-11-22 15:34:41 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly