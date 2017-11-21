Expect Thanksgiving weekend traffic to be heavy

Texas highways are going to be a lot more crowded as drivers start traveling for the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.

AAA reported 51 million people will hit the roads which are 10 million more than last year.

One of those cars will belong to John and Glennys Farmwald. The couple traveled hundreds of miles with their children from Colorado to Wichita Falls so they could spend time with their cousin.

"We left on Sunday so I think we kind of beat the traffic," Glennys said. But she said, "Saturday will be a different situation."

With millions on the road accidents are bound to happen, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Dan Buesing who said last year there were 60 deadly car accidents during the four-day weekend.

Texas DPS troopers also gave out 51,000 citations for reckless driving last year.

Adele Lewis Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer said drivers need to be aware of your surroundings and drive cautiously which means no texting and driving.

A Texas DPS report showed last year there were 455 accidents caused by distracted drivers.

"I prefer to fly, drive to Dallas, park the car and catch a cheap flight if I can," Stephen Marquez said.

Lewis said U.S. 287 will have heavy traffic leading into the Metroplex airports.

"You really want to miss out on the rush hour with the work crowd getting off Wednesday evening because they will really be impacted down in Dallas."

Lewis advises drivers to utilize rest stops and Texas Travel Information Centers to rest if they are tired. She said drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as drunk drivers.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved