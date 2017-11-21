WFPD, local bars & restaurants prepare for 'blackout Wednesday'

College students are home and families are all getting together to celebrate 'blackout Wednesday,' also known as pre-thanksgiving day.

Michelle Pufall, Back Porch Draft House General Manager, said this is one of their busiest nights of the year.

"A lot of people are traveling and coming to town to spend time with their families and of course they don't want to cook because everyone is cooking on Thursday," Pufall said. "They come out and hang out and have a few drinks and eat and have a good time."

Expecting a big crowd, Pufall said they plan to have extra staff on hand tomorrow.

"To make sure that people are safe and we can keep an eye on them and make sure they are not getting too crazy or out of line," Pufall said.

Bars and restaurants are not the only ones with extra staff watching for those who get out of hand.

"(Officers) will be out there," Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department said. "They will be watching and if they see that you are driving while intoxicated they will arrest you. Your vehicle will be impounded and you will be spending the night in jail."

Sgt. McClure said typically when it gets closer to the holidays the number of people who drink and drive goes up.

"A couple of beers within an hour and you're over the limit," Sgt. McClure said.

If you are meeting up with friends tomorrow night and plan on drinking, plan a sober ride or call a taxi.

If you are pulled over for DUI you could lose your license for a year and pay up to $10,000 in court and attorney's fees.

