Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign

Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.
The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.
A 25-year-old Texoma man who lost his life in a helicopter crash is being remembered for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.
A 25-year-old Texoma man who lost his life in a helicopter crash is being remembered for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.