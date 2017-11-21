Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign

The annual Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Tuesday night.

A $10 donation will light one light on the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights on the top of the Southwest Building.

The goal is to raise $200,000 which goes towards providing bereavement and grief support programs in the Wichita Falls community.

Donations will help ensure Hospice of Wichita Falls can continue to provide these services and fulfill their mission of Care, Hope and Support for All When Illness Threatens Life.

To donate to the campaign, click here.

