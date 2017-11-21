Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The annual Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Tuesday night.

A $10 donation will light one light on the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights on the top of the Southwest Building.

The goal is to raise $200,000 which goes towards providing bereavement and grief support programs in the Wichita Falls community.

Donations will help ensure Hospice of Wichita Falls can continue to provide these services and fulfill their mission of Care, Hope and Support for All When Illness Threatens Life.

To donate to the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-11-22 18:30:53 GMT
    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feastGraham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

  • Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-11-22 18:17:55 GMT

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-11-22 15:34:41 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly