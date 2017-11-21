MPEC collects 28 turkeys for food bank - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MPEC collects 28 turkeys for food bank

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Management at the MPEC in Wichita Falls is giving back this holiday season by collecting turkeys.

Tuesday afternoon, Spectra Venue Management collected 28 turkeys for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. 

Officials said they were thrilled with the results and enjoy giving back to the community.

"It's very important for us to give back to the community. We have host obviously a lot of events at our facility where the community brings a lot of events to us. This is a small little token and appreciation that we can do and give back to the community and those a little less fortunate this Thanksgiving," General Manager Brian Hoffman said.

The turkeys weighed in around 350 pounds and will go to feed families in need through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

