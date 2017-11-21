Eye On Health: Holiday Health & Wellness - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Eye On Health: Holiday Health & Wellness

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Eye On Health: Holiday Health & Wellness Eye On Health: Holiday Health & Wellness
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Staying healthy during the holidays as well as keeping off unwanted extra pounds are very important this time of year.

Nurse Practitioner Aubree Styles with CommunityMed Urgent Care joined Newschannel 6 Anchor Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to give us tips to keep the germs and pounds at bay.

Watch the full interview above. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-11-22 18:30:53 GMT
    Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feastGraham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

    Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner. 

  • Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-11-22 18:17:55 GMT

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

    The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.  

  • FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    FCC chairman sets out to scrap open internet access rules

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 PM EST2017-11-21 17:11:32 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-11-22 15:34:41 GMT

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

    •   
Powered by Frankly