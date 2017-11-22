Haskell pilot remembered for helping others

A 25-year-old Texoma man who lost his life in a helicopter crash is being remembered for his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

Gideon William Carmichael passed away in a tragic accident Monday in Electra.

Trey Webb, owner of Flap-Air Helicopter Service out of North Texas, said Gideon was like a second son to him and shared how he turned his passion for flying into a tool to help Hurricane Harvey victims.



Video captured by the West Texas Air Force shows how a group of pilots came together when our neighbors down south needed them most. One of those aviators, 25-year-old Gideon Carmichael.



Webb said he knew Carmichael since he was a teen when he taught him how to fly and helped him get his pilot’s license. Since then, Carmichael has been a part of his family.



He said he was a very respectful, polite young man who grew up in the ranching industry and was always outdoors.

So it comes as no surprise the young pilot, along with other members of the West Texas Air Force, packed up to help out.



A fellow pilot said Carmichael spent about four days down south helping deliver food, blood donations and even moved about 3,000 cattle from the flood water to dry land.



That pilot said he and Carmichael are both from farm and ranching families and felt they could not just sit back and watch when Harvey hit but had to take action.

Carmichael's friends and family members are taking to Facebook to send their thoughts and prayers to his family and share their memories.



A post on Flap-Air Helicopter Service’s page says “Our prayers, our hearts and our deepest sympathy go out to the Carmichael family. You raised an amazing young man, who we loved and will miss greatly. Gideon, you received a new pair of wings yesterday--- "fly baby fly!"

The Carmichael family says they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for all of the thoughts and prayers during this time.

To honor Gideon Carmichael's life, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideon Carmichael Memorial Scholarship or by making a donation in his name to Wishes for Warriors, a place his family says he gave much of his time and heart.

Gideon Carmichael Memorial Scholarship:

c/o Haskell CISD PO Box 937

Haskell, TX 79521

