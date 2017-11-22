HS hoops scores and highlights, Nov. 21 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops scores and highlights, Nov. 21

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Jalen White's 23 points led Burkburnett to a win over Big Spring on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ Jalen White's 23 points led Burkburnett to a win over Big Spring on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Paradise        60
Wichita Falls  94
WF: Kobe Graham 24 pts, Austin Dishman 19, Xavier Barry 15

Big Spring    50
Burkburnett  77
BURK: Jalen White 23 pts, Kendarius Horton 14

#15 Hirschi  37
The Colony  51

Krum         52
#1 Bowie  63

Callisburg  23
Henrietta   31
HEN: Mason Marchman 11 pts

Electra      61
City View  63
F/2OT
ELE: Jon Barrera 16 pts
CV: Austin Lucas 25 pts

#7 Nocona  78
Archer City  46
NOC: Riley McCasland 18 pts
AC: Kolbi Cox/Jake Wilhelm 15 pts each

#7 Graford  68
Holliday      73
F/OT
HOL: Noah Parker 18 pts, Matthew Griffin 15

Alvord  55
Olney   42

Seymour  46
Anson      29

Era          37
Bellevue  70

Prairie Valley  65
Perrin-Whitt    45

Girls

Byron Nelson  35
Rider               38

Wichita Falls  65
Hirschi            50

Henrietta      42
Burkburnett  51
HEN: Maddie Brown 23 pts
BURK: Eternity Jackson 15 pts, Carolyn Thomas 14

Vernon   49
Petrolia  55 

Bowie    41
Canton  47
(in Lake Dallas)

Iowa Park  39
Electra       28
IP: Kristina Diaz 14 pts

#8 Windthorst  66
Holliday            30
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 24 pts, 10 stl, Kora Pennartz/Claire Hemmi 12 each

Whitewright  35
Nocona         63
NOC: Emma Meekins 19 pts, Averee Kleinhans 11, Trystin Fenoglio 10

Gainesville  61
Saint Jo       29

Notre Dame     36
Throckmorton  23
ND: Reagan Macha 13 pts

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Olympic gymnastics ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:51 AM EST2017-11-22 06:51:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:24 PM EST2017-11-22 18:24:53 GMT

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

    Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.

  • HS hoops scores and highlights, Nov. 21

    HS hoops scores and highlights, Nov. 21

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:08 AM EST2017-11-22 06:08:24 GMT
    Jalen White's 23 points led Burkburnett to a win over Big Spring on Tuesday / Source: KAUZJalen White's 23 points led Burkburnett to a win over Big Spring on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ

    Texoma high school basketball highlights and scores from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving

    Texoma high school basketball highlights and scores from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving

  • Neel leads Mustangs past SAGU in home opener

    Neel leads Mustangs past SAGU in home opener

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-11-22 06:07:09 GMT
    Brandon Neel's 27 points led the Mustangs to a win in their home opener / Source: KAUZBrandon Neel's 27 points led the Mustangs to a win in their home opener / Source: KAUZ

    Brandon Neel continued his red hot play by pouring in a game-high 27 points in lead Midwestern State to its second straight victory rolling past Southwestern Assemblies of God 96-72 Tuesday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum

    Brandon Neel continued his red hot play by pouring in a game-high 27 points in lead Midwestern State to its second straight victory rolling past Southwestern Assemblies of God 96-72 Tuesday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum

    •   
Powered by Frankly