Five Mustangs earn All-Region soccer honors

Midwestern State placed a region-best three players on the D2CCA All-South Central Region's first team and added another on the second Tuesday as released by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).



The Mustangs, who ended the season ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches' Poll, finished of the program's first unbeaten campaign at 20-0-3 before bowing out in penalty kicks in the national quarterfinal round.



Midwestern claimed its second consecutive Heartland Conference title in 2017, then claimed its first conference postseason tournament title since 2006.



Heartland Conference Player of the Year Pierre Bocquet led the MSU charge on the first team as the Frenchman closed the year with eight goals and five assists. Always strong on the ball, the unflappable 6-2 midfielder notched a hat trick in a 4-0 win at St. Mary's. He accounted for four game winners for the Mustangs.



MSU top-scorer Scott Doney lead the Heartland with 14 goals this season. A lethal weapon in the air, the senior from New Zealand played a pivotal role in MSU's attack with seven game winners this season. He was also a first-team all-conference performer.



Junior Patrick Fitzgerald anchored an MSU back line which ranked fourth in NCAA Division II with a 0.438 goals against average and was sixth with 14 clean sheets. The Waterford, Ireland native accounted for seven goals with six coming by way of penalty kicks. Fitzgerald was also a first-team All-Heartland selection.



Heartland Conference Freshman of the Year Carlos Flores earned second-team all-region honors after turning one of the finest seasons for a frosh in MSU program history. The Arlington Lamar High grad accumulated five goals and dished out nine assists as a dangerous option on the wing.



Bocquet, Doney and Fitzgerald move on to the D2CCA All-America ballot.

Williamson named to All South Central Region team

Midwestern State senior Destinee Williamson earned first-team D2CCA All-South Central Region honors Tuesday as announced by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA).



Williamson gained first-team All-Lone Star Conference honors as a senior this season leading the Mustangs with seven goals, eight assists and 22 total points.



One of the most decorated student-athletes in program history, Williamson closes her career as a four-time all-conference performer earning first-team honors in 2016 and 2017 after gaining honorable mention in each of her first two seasons. She was the LSC Freshman of the Year in 2014.



Williamson was a second-team D2CCA all-region awardee in 2016 and has twice earned all-region accolades from the United Soccer Coaches as a third-teamer in 2014 and first-teamer in 2016.



She closes her career fifth on the program's all-time goal scoring list with 32, ninth in assists (15) and fifth in total points (79). Williamson is also third with 13 career game winners.



Williamson moves on to the D2CCA All-America ballot.



The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved