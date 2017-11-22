Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Family of Gideon Carmichael establish scholarship fund

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
HASKELL COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra. 

To honor Gideon's life, in lieu of flowers, the family will instead accept donations to the Gideon Carmichael Memorial Scholarship care of Haskell ISD to PO Box 937 Haskell, TX 79521.

The scholarship is meant to encourage and inspire kids to dream big like Gideon always did. 

Donations call also be made in Gideon's name to Wishes For Warriors where Gideon gave much of his time and his heart according to a release from the Carmichael family. 

