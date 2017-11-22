Graham church prepares for annual Thanksgiving feast - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

Members of Bethel Baptist Church in Graham are getting ready for their 30th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

They are expecting to provide up to 500 meals tomorrow so they've been getting ready for this big event since Sunday.

Members of the community and local businesses are also taking part by donating food.

The church will serve dinner from noon to 1:30 pm Thanksgiving day. 

