Adopt Skittles the dog just in time for Christmas

The Wichita Falls Animal Services center brought Skittles into the studio on Wednesday in hopes of finding her a forever home.

Skittles is nearly four months old and very playful. She is a typical young puppy.

If you would like to adopt Skittles you can head to the Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road or call (940) 761-7824 for more information.

The center is hosting an event on December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in hopes more animals can find their forever home.

