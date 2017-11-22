Use of helicopters for farming is growing practice

Two days ago a helicopter crash took the life of a young Haskell man while he was herding cattle on land in Electra.

For more than 20 years, farmers in north Texas have been using helicopters to survey hundreds to thousands of acres of land, spray pesticides, wild hog hunting, and herd cattle.

Last year, a Texas A&M AgriLife survey found wild hogs destroy $10 to $20 per acre of land each year.

