Lake Wichita revitalization efforts gaining steam

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a far-ranging review of the FBI database containing information for use in background checks on prospective gun buyers.
One man was taken to jail and another to the hospital after a fight on 8th street.
The family of Gideon Carmichael, 25, have established a scholarship fund for the Haskell native who died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Electra.
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.
The use of helicopters in farming and ranching is not uncommon.
