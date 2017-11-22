Lake Wichita revitalization efforts gaining steam

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls city council accepted a $500,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to expand the Lake Wichita boat ramp to four lanes, add a boat dock, seawall, restrooms, and a sidewalk.

The total cost of the project is $666,240.

In June of 2016, they accepted a separate $500,000 grant from the TPWD for a boardwalk and other shoreline improvements.

That project's total cost is just under $1 million. The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee will be responsible for matching both grants.

City leaders are encouraged by the process and ready to ramp up the efforts with a future bond issue.

