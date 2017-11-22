Don't want to cook? List of restaurants open for Thanksgiving - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Don't want to cook? List of restaurants open for Thanksgiving

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

If cooking a huge Thanksgiving meal is not in the cards you are in luck. 

Newschannel 6 has put together a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving day. 

Golden Corral - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Applebee's - 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Denny's - Open All Day

IHOP - Open All Day

If your restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving send us the information to News@KAUZ.com and we will add it to our list.

Whether you cook a homemade feast or have someone else do it for you have a Happy Thanksgiving Texoma!

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly