Calm today, windy Monday and Tuesday

We started out chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today is the calm before the crazy. At least when it comes to wind. It will be very calm today and the wind will shift back to a southerly flow.

On Monday the wind really picks up blowing out of the south 10-25 mph. The strong southerly flow at the surface will help temperatures warm into the upper 70s. The winds will stay strong as our next cold front arrives on Tuesday.

The cold front is expected to move through Texoma early afternoon. Before the front temperatures will be in the 70s. After the front we will see strong a strong northerly wind with gusts above 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Thursday after the front.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist