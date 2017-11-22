Cooler for the weekend

After a warm and breezy Black Friday, we'll transition into a cooler weekend. A cold front will sweep through overnight switching our winds to the north. They'll be strong at times at 10-20 mph with gusts in the mid to upper 20s possible. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day on Saturday and this front will bring us no rainfall. We'll be back in the 70s by Sunday and Monday before another dry cold front moves through.

Overall, the next 7 days looks dry and quiet but some model runs have rain for the area late next week while others disagree. Details will be ironed out and models will come into agreement over the next few days. Right now going cooler but dry late next week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist