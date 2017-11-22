Less wind on Sunday

Temperatures made it into the 70s across Texoma this afternoon. It'll get cold tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s by Sunday morning. We'll get near 70 again during the afternoon with clear skies and less wind. Even warmer on Monday with highs in the upper 70s and strong southerly winds. A cold front will move through during the day on Tuesday bringing in cooler air for the rest of the week. A few showers will be possible with Tuesday's cold front but it won't do anything to help with our dry conditions. No other rain chances in the forecast.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist