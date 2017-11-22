Strong Winds Bring Wildfire Danger

Warm weather continues to start the week. After a high in the upper 60s Sunday, today's highs will be in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, both today and tomorrow will be windy and therefore wildfire danger is elevated. We have our eye on a storm system near California. It will move toward Texoma, arriving in the area Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances aren't great with this disturbance but they may be the only rain chances of the week. Much of the week will be a cycle of mild afternoons and cold mornings. In fact, every high temperature on the 7day is above normal for this time of the year.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist