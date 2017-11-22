Thankful for a Great Forecast

The weather will be perfect for some family football out on the lawn this Thanksgiving. Temperatures started out chilly this morning with lows in the 40s. By the afternoon highs will be on the warm side. The average high is 62 degrees.

Today's high will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny today and really throughout the rest of your week.

Anyone planning to do Black Friday shopping overnight will have a reason to be thankful. Lows will only drop into the mid 40s and winds will be light.

Friday during the day will be very warm. Highs will near 80 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the south 10-15 mph. The next cold front arrives late Friday and early Saturday. Cooling the high temperature slightly for Small Business Saturday. Breezy winds will shift NE 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the lower 70s over the weekend.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist