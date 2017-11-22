Temperatures started out above freezing this morning. We saw the 40s across Texoma with some isolated areas dropping into the 30s.

You can expect another warm and breezy day across the region. With sunny skies highs will near 80 degrees with a south wind 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average for this time of year which is 61 degrees. The record is 85.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 40s. A weak cold front will arrive Saturday morning. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Northeast winds will be breezy after the front 10-20 mph. Temperatures will stay above average through next Tuesday.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist