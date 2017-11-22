Windy to start the week

Our weather remains quiet this week. We'll start off warm and windy on Monday with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph. Gusts near 30 mph will be possible. Windy again on Tuesday from the south before switching to the north after a cold front moves through. This front will only bring a 10% chance of a shower on Tuesday in southern Oklahoma. No more rain chances in the forecast but temperatures do stay in the 60s to end the week. Near 70 for next weekend.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist