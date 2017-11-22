List of free Thanksgiving meals across Texoma

Several communities are coming together to offer Thanksgiving meals to the public.

In Wichita Falls, the Salvation Army is providing a Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this holiday.

Officials said people who want to enjoy a meal with members of the community are welcome to come by.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and food will be served until 2 p.m. at 403 7th Street in downtown.

Volunteers are always welcomed and are encouraged to show up at 10 a.m. or Noon for a two-hour shift. But volunteers can stay as long as they wish.

In Vernon, the annual Holiday Spirit Meal is being hosted at the Wilbarger County Auditorium.

465 meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving day beginning at 10:30 a.m. to 35 different delivery routes.

Organizers are expected to feed 150-200 people who dine-in at the auditorium at 2100 Yamparika Street.

Volunteers and drivers are always needed. The doors will open to the public for the dine-in meal once all the to-go meals have been delivered.

Organizers expected to serve food from around Noon to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

In Graham, Bethel Baptist Church is hosting its 30th annual Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers are expecting to serve up to 500 meals and they have been preparing for this day since the weekend.

The church, located at 209 Tennessee Street, will begin serving meals from Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

