Graham church preparing for its annual Thanksgiving meal

One church in Graham is getting ready to host its 30th community Thanksgiving lunch.

Mary Brown, a member of the church and volunteer, said this tradition started small in the late 1980s

"There was a recession that dropped in the oil prices so there were a lot of people who were needing help," Brown said.

Since then Bethel's Baptist Church community Thanksgiving lunch has grown.

Paul McQuerry, the Senior Pastor for Bethel Baptists Church, said this year they have about 75 volunteers and several local organizations and businesses taking part in this big event.

"This is a community-wide effort, not just Bethel that gets involved in this but we have people from all over the community," McQuerry said. "We have people that have gone off to college and come back for this."

With Meals on Wheels being closed tomorrow, volunteers like Brenda Whitson will be delivering food to people they serve and those who can't come to the church.

"Some of the people are lonely and they want to sit and talk with you and everything," Whitson said.

This year the church is expecting to serve up to 500 meals so volunteers started preparing for this event last Sunday.

"Oh I love it, we get such a blessing out of it," Sherry Rose, a volunteer, said. "It's hard work but we get such a big blessing out of it."

"If you don't have a place to go come down here and join us. If you need a meal, call the church and we will bring it to you," Whitson said.

The church will start serving at noon Thanksgiving day and everyone is invited to come. It's located at 209 Tennessee St.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved