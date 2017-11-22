Iowa Park Thanksgiving trash schedule - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park Thanksgiving trash schedule

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

Waste collection officials in Iowa Park have released their holiday schedule. 

Offices will be closed for Thanksgiving day. But trash pickup will continue on Friday.

Thursday and Friday service will be delayed one day. 

